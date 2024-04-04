Raiders free agency: 5 things about Harrison Bryant

The Las Vegas Raiders’ added tight end Harrison Bryant in free agency this offseason.

We will be getting to know him more very quickly, but here are five aspects of Bryant the player and person that Raiders fans should know:

Bounce-back year coming?

Receiving-production wise, Bryant had his worst season in 2023 for the Cleveland Browns. He had a career-low 13 catches and 20 targets. While the fourth-round pick in 2020 has never been extremely productive in the NFL, He has had some success. He had 76 catches on 108 targets in his first three NFL seasons combined and he was a PFWA All-rookie team selection. So, there something to work with.

Has decent big-play ability:

Bryant, who is 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, has some explosiveness in his game. He has scored 10 touchdowns, converted 44 first downs and has several plays of 20 yards or more.

Secret weapon?

There is something unique to Bryant’s game. In the past two seasons, the Browns used him on quarterback sneak plays six times. He converted first downs on five of those plays and he has 16 yards on those plays. Perhaps the Raiders will add the Bryant wrinkle to their short-yardage game in 2024.

Big award winner:

Bryant won the John Mackey Award that goes to the best tight end in the country after the 2019 season. He became the first player from the NCAA’s Division I subdivision to win the award. He also became the first Florida Atlantic player ever to become consensus first-team All-American that season. He was a four-year starter at the school and caught 148 career passes.

Connection to a Raider of the past:

Look at the guy in the above photo who has his hands raised during a big play by Bryant. Yep, Lane Kiffin. He was Florida Atlantic’s coach for Bryant’s final three seasons at the school. Kiffin, who was the Raiders’ head coach for 20 games spanning 2007-08, and Bryant had a lot of success together in Kiffin’s offense. It resulted into Bryant reaching the NFL and Kiffin getting the head-coaching job at Ole Miss in 2020.