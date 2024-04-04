 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Clues into Tom Telesco’s favorite draft positions

Raiders’ new general manager has a lot of draft experience

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL Combine
Tom Telesco
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tom Telesco, of course, is new to the Las Vegas Raiders as their general manager. So, there is a lot of intrigue about how he will go about the draft in three weeks.

Yet, there is, of course, some intel what Telesco likes to do in the draft as he was the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers for the past 11 seasons.

A recent study by NFL analyst Arjun Menon broke the positions in which each top decision maker has made with their top 100 picks since 2011. in Telesco’s case, it dates back to 2013.

Here are the results:

It’s worth noting that, among other positions, Telesco has concentrated his premium picks on the offensive line. With needs at both guard and tackle, it’s safe to assume the Raiders could target the offensive line with one of their three picks in the top 100.

In other Raiders’ news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...