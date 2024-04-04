Silver Minings: Clues into Tom Telesco’s favorite draft positions

Tom Telesco, of course, is new to the Las Vegas Raiders as their general manager. So, there is a lot of intrigue about how he will go about the draft in three weeks.

Yet, there is, of course, some intel what Telesco likes to do in the draft as he was the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers for the past 11 seasons.

A recent study by NFL analyst Arjun Menon broke the positions in which each top decision maker has made with their top 100 picks since 2011. in Telesco’s case, it dates back to 2013.

Here are the results:

Looking specifically at top 100 picks going back to 2011, here's how much draft capital each GM has allocated to each position in their tenure. Color scheme should help to identify which GMs use the most resources at certain positions with their premium picks pic.twitter.com/2Sg7W4ZbnP — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) March 27, 2024

It’s worth noting that, among other positions, Telesco has concentrated his premium picks on the offensive line. With needs at both guard and tackle, it’s safe to assume the Raiders could target the offensive line with one of their three picks in the top 100.

In other Raiders’ news: