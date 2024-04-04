Raiders draft 2024: Biggest need position

We spent our Tuesday Community question time this week to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders biggest remaining needs.

But, with a broader scope, we wanted to decide to focus on their first-round pick as we sit three weeks before the April 25-27 draft and discuss what position the Las Vegas Raiders should focus on.

For this exercise, we are working with four positions. They are:

Quarterback

Tackle

Defensive Tackle

Cornerback.

Yes, if those positions don’t thrill you, we will offer the ‘other’ position option.

The listed positions are likely the positions new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco will concentrate on. The Raiders currently own the No. 13 overall pick, but could move either up or back depending on how the draft falls.

The Raiders, of course, want a quarterback, but it may not be easy. They could opt to try to fill another big need such as offensive tackle or or cornerback.

An argument can be made for any of these spots. It’s your turn to have your opinion heard.