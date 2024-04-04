Raiders draft 2024: Bo Nix to visit Friday

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to do their due diligence on the top quarterback prospects as they will bring in Oregon’s Bo Nix in for a visit to their Henderson, Nevada practice facility Friday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Nix’s visit with Raiders’ coaches and officials follows a visit this week by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Raiders are having QBs roll through town this week—Washington's Michael Penix is in for a 30 visit today, and Oregon's Bo Nix has his 30 visit in Las Vegas tomorrow, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2024

With the first round of the draft looming in three weeks from Thursday, it’s no surprise the Raiders are conducting their pre-draft visits. Las Vegas, which owns the No. 13 pick in the draft, is a strong candidate to draft a quarterback early. They have attended the pro day workouts of all the top quarterback prospects. Las Vegas assistant general manager Champ Kelly led the team’s contingent at Nix’s pro day in Eugene, Oregon last month.

Penix and Nix are considered among the second tier of quarterback prospects and they both may be available at No. 13. These meetings will go a long way toward the Raiders’ plan toward the draft.