Raiders draft 2024: Derrick McClendon a fit?

Among the draft prospects the Las Vegas Raiders are considering is reportedly Colorado linebacker Derrick McClendon.
Colorado @CUBuffsFootball linebacker Derrick McClendon excelled at Pro Day: 4.7 40-yard dash, 36 vertical, 10-0 broad jump, 6.9 L drill, 4.35 short shuttle, invited to #Falcons local Pro Day April 12, interest from #Broncos #Eagles #Raiders Wonderlic 27 score— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2024
Let’s take a closer look at McClendon:
Size:
6-4, 250 pounds.
2023 season:
McClendon, from Decater, Georgia, transferred from Florida State to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado as a graduate student. He played in 12 games and had two starts and had 17 tackles.
Previous school:
The edge-rusher played in 38 games at Florida State and had 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
How he’d fit in with Raiders:
He is known as a lanky, smart developmental pass-rusher who has played at the biggest college stage. There are always room for those type of prospects in an NFL program.
What’s his draft range?
McClendon had a good pro day in Boulder and he does play a premium position where potential is valued. Right now, he is probably a late-round draft pick or a priority free-agent. The Raiders have a late sixth-round pick and two seventh-round choices. McClendon could be in that wheelhouse.
