 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Kolton Miller is Mr. Consistency

Las Vegas’ left tackle always gets job done

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Kolton Miller
Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

When the best left tackles in the NFL are mentioned, we don’t always hear the name of Kolton Miller.

Yet, we should.

As he enters his seventh NFL season in 2024, the Raiders’ first-round pick is 2018 is a model of consistency. He is so reliable and quietly goes about his job and he does it well.

Check out this recent tweet by Pro Football Focus that illustrates how good Miller is at his job:

Protecting the quarterback, of course, is a primary of the left tackle and Miller is at the top of the league in that area. It’s time he gets the credit for it that he deserves.

In other Raiders news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...