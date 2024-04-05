Silver Minings: Kolton Miller is Mr. Consistency

When the best left tackles in the NFL are mentioned, we don’t always hear the name of Kolton Miller.

Yet, we should.

As he enters his seventh NFL season in 2024, the Raiders’ first-round pick is 2018 is a model of consistency. He is so reliable and quietly goes about his job and he does it well.

Check out this recent tweet by Pro Football Focus that illustrates how good Miller is at his job:

No Tackle to play 700 snaps or more in 2023 allowed fewer QB pressures than Kolton Miller (16) pic.twitter.com/Qhth3yBe3D — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) March 28, 2024

Protecting the quarterback, of course, is a primary of the left tackle and Miller is at the top of the league in that area. It’s time he gets the credit for it that he deserves.

In other Raiders news: