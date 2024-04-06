Silver Minings: Raiders release OT DJ Fluker

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new General Manager after firing Dave Ziegler mid-season. They went with a veteran, Tom Telesco, who spent ten seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mark Davis wanted a veteran presence in the front office. Since Davis took over as owner, the Raiders have gone with first-time general managers. This is part of the reason he went with Telesco, who has a track record and over 30 years of scouting and front-office experience.

Telesco hasn't made many moves this off-season but has retained several players from the 2023 Raiders. However, he has let go of former Chargers players he selected for their franchise.

The last one to be let go was DJ Fluker, a right tackle on the practice squad. Fluker was Telesco's first draft pick when he became the Chargers GM.

We have released G D.J. Fluker pic.twitter.com/BNGLkYiJMH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 5, 2024

Flukerwasn'tt considered a contributor in 2024. With Thayer Munford and Dalton Wagner ahead of him, if they add a player in the draft, it was tough for Fluker to make the roster. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout now has a chance to sign with another football team.

In other Raiders Links