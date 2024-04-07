Silver Minings: Mike Mayock speaks on being fired by The Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season ended with a playoff appearance, but not without controversy. They lost their head coach and started wide receiver, which later had serious consequences.

Rich Biscassia and Mike Mayock were hoping to keep the team together, but Mark Davis had other plans. He decided to roll with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler which led to disastrous results.

Mayock was recently interviewed on the 3rd and Out podcast with John Middlekauf. During the interview, he discussed his thoughts on the season that led to his firing.

“You come off something where you think — you inherit a four-win team and three years later, you win 10,” Mayock said when he recently joined the “3 and Out with John Middlekauff” podcast. “You’re on the 9-yard line against the Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals with a chance to tie the game with four downs in 35 seconds. We didn’t get it done. “So, I kind of came off that season thinking, ‘OK, it was a crazy year.’ ... Jon Gruden got fired. Henry Ruggs was in that awful accident that killed a woman. We had a lot of bad things happen, and Rich Bisaccia was unbelievable, and to this day, I can’t believe he’s not a head coach in the NFL. “And I think Rich and I saw things the same way, and I think we saw that there could have been a future there, building on that playoff team. So, getting fired — I kind of, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I understand there can be individual criticism on some of the draft picks, and I certainly understand why. Not everybody knows why guys got picked when they got picked.

The Raiders former general manager disagreed with being let go. With all the missed in the draft, Davis was ready to move on and find a better way to win football games. However, Mayock pointed out that he wasn’t behind in all the draft decisions and maybe deserved a chance to prove himself.

It is a new era with Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce, but deciding to move on didn’t work out. Hopefully, Davis made the right move to bring the latest regime this off-season.

In other Raiders links: