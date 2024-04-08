Raiders draft 2024: Is Michael Hiers a fit?

While the Las Vegas Raiders are examining the top of the 2024 quarterback draft class, there are also scouting at all level of the prospect list.

One of the players Las Vegas has reportedly considered this spring and is having a pre-draft visit with is Samford quarterback Michael Hiers.

Let’s take a closer look at Hiers:

Size:

6-1, 215 pounds.

Stats:

He started the past two seasons at Samford. He had a monster season in 2022 as he completed 76 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards with 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He was the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He had a good senior season in 2023, but it was less spectacular than his 2022 season. Hiers completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,056 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Previous school:

Hiers, who will turn 25 in May, started college at Murray State and then played at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Like new Raiders’ quarterback Gardner Minshew did in 2015, Hiers led the school to the junior college national championship in 2021.

How he’d fit in with Raiders:

He’d come in as a developmental player behind Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

What’s his draft range?

He’s probably a late-round or a high-priority undrafted free agent prospect.