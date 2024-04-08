Raiders draft 2024: Is Ja’Quan Sheppard a fit?

Among the draft prospects the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to host on a visit is Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard.

Maryland CB Ja’Quan Shepherd will visit the #Raiders as a predraft 30 visit



Shepherd has elite size at CB standing 6’2, 205, with versatility at safety. A 2x All Conference selections Shepherd has a career 96 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 21 PBU, and 2 FF. He’s allowed a 46%… — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) April 2, 2024

Let’s take a closer look at Sheppard:

Size:

6-2, 205 pounds.

College highlights:

He was honorable mentioned All-Big Ten in 2023. He started all 13 games during the season. He had a team-high eight pass breakups in 2023. He previously played four seasons at Cincinnati and was an 2022 All-AAC pick. He played with Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner for three seasons. He played in the the East-West Shrine Game and the Hula Bowl in 2024.

Traits:

He is a confident player with good size and he’s played a lot of football.

How he’d fit in with Raiders:

Sheppard, who also reportedly has a pre-draft visit with the Green Bay Packers, would be added at a need position. He would be a player who could quickly ascend in the program.

What’s his draft range?

He is probably a Day Three prospect, but he’s a versatile, skilled player at a premium position, so he could be selected earlier.