Should T’Vondre Sweat remain on Raiders’ draft board?

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely seriously consider adding a defensive tackle early in the April 25-27 draft.

One prospect who many have connected to the Raiders is massive Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. The team did study him at Texas’ pro day.

Sweat has been expected to be a solid Day Two prospect. However, his draft status has become complicated. He was arrested in Austin on Sunday morning for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

There have already been reports that some teams had some off-field concerns about Sweat prior to the arrest. Now, teams must weigh his legal issues in the final days of the draft process.

Las Vegas may be hesitant to add a player to the roster who has been just arrested for DWI considering Raiders players' recent history of drunk driving arrests.

The Raiders bypassed Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter last year after he was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people.

So, they will surely consider Sweat’s legal issues in the next two weeks and if he is on the board on Day Two when they pick at either No. 44 or No. 77.