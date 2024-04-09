NFL draft 2024: Raiders’ competition for quarterbacks

It’s no secret the Las Vegas Raiders will be trying to draft a quarterback (very likely early) in the NFL draft later this month.

Yet, they will have plenty of competition because many teams are expected to be interested in selecting quarterback. Here is a look at the other teams who will be in the market to draft a quarterback, presented in alphabetical order:

Chicago Bears:

Round range:

No. 1 overall pick.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Bears are fully expected to draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the top pick. Sure, the Raiders would love to take Williams but it would be a complete shock if the Bears made the top pick available.

Denver Broncos:

Round range:

Early rounds, likely in first round. They have the No. 12 pick, one pick ahead of Las Vegas.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Raiders’ AFC West rival could also try to move up in a trade to take a quarterback like the Raiders. So, Las Vegas may have to sweeten a deal to leapfrog Denver to get a quarterback such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Minnesota Vikings:

Round range:

First round. The Vikings have the No. 11 and 23 picks in the first round and are expected to try to package the picks to trade up and take a quarterback in the No. 3-4 pick range.

How they can affect Raiders:

Like Denver, the Vikings have the draft capital to block the Raiders in a big trade up for a quarterback.

New England Patriots:

Round range:

First round, No. 3 pick.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Patriots could be a wild card. There is some thought New England could trade the pick. But they also could take either Daniels, McCarthy or Drake Maye of North Carolina.

New Orleans Saints:

Round range:

Mid rounds.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Saints could look to take Derek Carr’s eventual replacement in the second or third round. They could take someone like South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler or Tulane’s Michael Pratt in the second or third round. That could be relevant to the Raiders if they don’t take a quarterback in the first round.

New York Giants:

Round range:

Any round.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Giants could shake up the draft and take a quarterback at No. 6 or may trade down slightly for Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix. That could alter the Raiders’ plans.

New York Jets

Round range:

Mid rounds.

How they can affect Raiders:

The Jets could target an eventual replacement for Aaron Rodgers in the third or fourth round (where they have two picks). If the Raiders are still looking for a quarterback in that range, the Jets could be competition.

Seattle Seahawks:

Round range:

Second or third round.

How they can affect Raiders:

If someone like Nix or Penix were to fall, the Seahawks could be a candidate for a trade up.

Washington Commanders:

Round range:

First round, No. 2 pick.

How they can affect Raiders:

After the Bears take Williams, the Commanders are expected to take either Daniels, McCarthy or Maye, taking a potential Raiders’ target off the board.