Silver Minings: Gardner Minshew a top backup?

New Raiders’ veteran quarterback listed near top of best NFL backups

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew may end being the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL season.

Or he may not.

The Raiders signed the journeyman veteran quarterback on the first day of free agency and are paying him a low-level starting quarterback contract. He will compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell in training camp and in the preseason.

Of course, if the Raiders draft a high-caliber quarterback prospect that could change the dynamic.

If Minshew does end up as the backup. the Raiders will have a high-caliber backup. In fact, a recent ranking of potential backup quarterbacks this year by Pro Football Network has Minshew tabbed as the second best quarterback in the league this season. Here’s the list:

Again, Minshew’s exact role is to be determined, but if he is the backup, the Raiders could do worse. Minshew was signed to be the backup in Indianapolis last year but ended up starting 13 games because of injuries to Colts’ starter Anthony Richardson.

In other Raiders news:

