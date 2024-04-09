Silver Minings: Gardner Minshew a top backup?

Gardner Minshew may end being the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL season.

Or he may not.

The Raiders signed the journeyman veteran quarterback on the first day of free agency and are paying him a low-level starting quarterback contract. He will compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell in training camp and in the preseason.

Of course, if the Raiders draft a high-caliber quarterback prospect that could change the dynamic.

If Minshew does end up as the backup. the Raiders will have a high-caliber backup. In fact, a recent ranking of potential backup quarterbacks this year by Pro Football Network has Minshew tabbed as the second best quarterback in the league this season. Here’s the list:

The best backup QBs in the #NFL right now, according to @DallasDRobinson. pic.twitter.com/ZXuFHkUk2N — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 2, 2024

Again, Minshew’s exact role is to be determined, but if he is the backup, the Raiders could do worse. Minshew was signed to be the backup in Indianapolis last year but ended up starting 13 games because of injuries to Colts’ starter Anthony Richardson.

