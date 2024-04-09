3 questions with Raiders legend Tim Brown

Silver and Black Pride had a chance to catch up with Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown on Tuesday as he prepares to participate in the Senior PGA Tour’s Invited Celebrity Classic in his hometown of Dallas on April 19-21.

We talked about the Raiders and the tournament:

On what the Raiders should do at quarterback:

Brown, of course, has heard all the rumors of the Raiders trading up to draft a top quarterback prospect. Yet, Brown said he doesn’t want to see the Raiders have to give up too much to make it happen.

“I don’t want them to give up the farm to get a quarterback, especially such there’s no guarantees about any of them,” Brown said. “If teams start asking for Davante (Adams) or Maxx Crosby, I don’t want that to happen. Then, you start talking about giving up future draft picks. That’s scary, too. They’re in a tough position.”

Brown said he thinks the Raiders might be best suited to let Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell compete for the job rather than give up too much for a rookie quarterback.

“Minshew seems to be a very capable quarterback and Aidan is going to be a year better,” Brown said. “So, that might be the best way to go if you can’t get it done in the draft.”

Brown said the key is to make sure whoever ends up being the quarterback meshes with Adams.

“They can’t allow Davante to play with guys who are just wearing jerseys and I’m not saying (Minshew and O’Connell) are those guys,” Brown said. “They just need to have a quality player, whoever it is, playing with Davante. You can’t waste that type of talent.”

On running back Josh Jacobs leaving to the Green Bay Packers in free agency:

Brown said it was tough to see the productive Jacobs leave the team, but he said he was actually expecting it because the way running backs are viewed in the league.

Brown said when the Raiders’ offense ran the ball well in the final four games of the season with Zamir White when Jacobs was injured, he saw the writing on the wall.

“I know it was going to be a problem for him when the running game was decent-to-good in the last month,” Brown said. “So, I wasn’t surprised to see Josh leave. I hated to see him go, but you could see it.”

On preparing for the Senior PGA Tour’s Invited Celebrity Classic:

Brown often plays in celebrity tournaments, but this one is special to him because its in his hometown. Still, Brown admitted he’s a bit nervous because he wants to perform well. It’s his first tournament of the season and he is admittedly a bit rusty.

“It was the first thing I thought of this morning when I woke up,” Brown said with a laugh. “I played Monday and I was didn’t play that well. So, it’s a little terrifying ... but the tournament is going to be fun and it’s great to playing my own backyard and sleeping in my own bed at night. There’s nothing like being at home.”