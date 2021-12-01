 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

December Raiders news tracker

The latest NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Rasul Douglas
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s December and the NF stretch run has begun. Here’s the latest Raiders-related news:

December 1

8:02 a.m.: Cornerback Rasul Douglas, signed and cut by the Raiders’ this offseason, was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort in the Green Bay Packers win in Week 12,

6:21 a.m.: Dallas’ defensive lineman Trysten Hill has had his suspension reduced from two games to one game for punching Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Las Vegas’ win on Thanksgiving Day.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...