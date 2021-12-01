December Raiders news tracker

It’s December and the NF stretch run has begun. Here’s the latest Raiders-related news:

December 1

8:02 a.m.: Cornerback Rasul Douglas, signed and cut by the Raiders’ this offseason, was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort in the Green Bay Packers win in Week 12,

Packers CB Rasul Douglas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his four PBUs and pick-six against the Rams. Continues to be one of the team’s best stories this season. Packers are his fourth team in 2021 alone. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 1, 2021

6:21 a.m.: Dallas’ defensive lineman Trysten Hill has had his suspension reduced from two games to one game for punching Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Las Vegas’ win on Thanksgiving Day.