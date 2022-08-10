Raiders Reacts Survey: Are you confident the team is heading in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

While the rest of the league had their rest, the Raiders already got into the action. The Raiders are coming off the first win of the preseason, 27-11, vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game featured a team that looks ready for contention with dominance from players who will primarily be depth pieces.

Now they face the Minnesota Vikings. Hopefully, the Raider put out another good performance and kept the momentum from the previous matchup. This brings us to our react survey.

Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about the team. Let us know with your vote below, and be on the lookout for results later this week